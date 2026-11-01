Freddie James, Carter High's 'Friday Night Lights's inspiration, dies
Entertainment
Freddie James, the coach who made Dallas's Carter High School a Texas football powerhouse in the 1980s and 1990s, has died at 89.
His career inspired Friday Night Lights and was honored with a heartfelt tribute at Carter High on Friday.
James led Carter to 139 wins
James led the Carter Cowboys from 1982 to 1995, racking up 139 wins and helping eight players make it to the NFL.
Even after his famous 1988 team lost its championship title over eligibility issues, James stayed focused on building character and community.
He was inducted into both the Texas Black Sports Hall of Fame and Dallas ISD Athletic Hall of Fame: proof that his impact went way beyond just football scores.