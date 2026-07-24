Rome offers free air-conditioned cinema to beat the heat
What's the story
In an effort to combat the sweltering summer heat, Rome is launching "The Big Chill" initiative. Named after the 1983 blockbuster, this program will screen free movies in air-conditioned cinemas during peak daytime hours. The initiative was announced by Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri on Thursday at a press conference and on social media.
Initiative details
More than just a movie screening
The initiative aims to provide a respite for those without air conditioning and foster social interaction through movies, as per CNN.
Gualtieri said, "Beautiful films including new releases will be screened."
He added, "Each day a different film will be shown, and people will be able to spend time there watching a movie in a cool environment because not everyone has air conditioning."
Film lineup
Films to be screened under 'The Big Chill'
The film lineup for "The Big Chill" includes There's Still a Tomorrow by Paola Cortellesi, Flaminia by Michael Giraud, Volare by Margherita Buy, One Step at a Time: Fabi Silvestri Gazze by Francesco Cordio, Hey Joe by Claudio Giovannesi, I Am Not What I Am by Edoardo Leo, and Ten Minutes by Maria Sole Tognazzi.
Other titles are Romeo is Juliet by Giovanni Veronesi, One Hundred Sundays by Antonio Albanese, and That Summer with Irene by Carlo Sironi.
Local initiative
Tourists not included in the initiative
While the initiative may seem like a boon for all, it's designed for residents. Tourists, who usually stay in air-conditioned hotels, are not the target audience.
According to energy company Enel, less than half of Italians have air conditioning in their homes.
The participating cinemas will screen two films daily and will follow the same schedule till the end of this initiative on August 4.
If the heatwave persists, this program may be extended.
Additional resources
Rome has climate shelters to tackle the heat
In addition to the open cinema initiative, Rome has 178 climate shelters across the city. These shelters are part of a larger effort to provide relief from the extreme heat.
The city also plans to open massive venues like Auditorium and Palaexpo center to the public, with free exhibitions.
Other air-conditioned spaces such as libraries, performance theaters, and co-working spaces will be accessible from 1:00pm to 6:30pm until August 4.