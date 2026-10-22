Free 'Return of the Jungle' screenings at Mysuru Hardwicke School
Entertainment
Heads up, Mysuru!
The much-loved animated film Return of the Jungle is getting a special free screening at Hardwicke School on October 24 (6 p.m.) and October 25 (11 a.m.).
It's first-come, first-served, so you might want to grab your spot early.
Kumaresh's Hindi film inspired by Panchatantra
Directed by Vaibhav Kumaresh, this 96-minute Hindi film (with English subtitles) takes inspiration from classic Panchatantra tales.
You'll follow nine-year-old Mihir and his friends as they tackle school life with help from their grandpa's stories: expect plenty of humor, adventure, and heart.
Organizers hope students, teachers, and families will join in to celebrate homegrown animation and timeless values like courage and friendship.