French actor-singer Patrick Bruel under investigation for rape, sexual harassment

Denial issued

What has Bruel said?

Bruel has denied all allegations against him. According to French media, he recently told his "entourage" that "I may have been heavy-handed... but I always took no for an answer." In a post on Instagram last month, the singer said he had never in his life "forced myself on a woman." "Nor have I ever drugged, manipulated or tried to subjugate anyone... nor used my fame to abuse or obtain non-consensual relations."