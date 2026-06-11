French actor-singer Patrick Bruel under investigation for rape, sexual harassment
What's the story
French singer and actor Patrick Bruel has been placed under judicial investigation for four counts of rape, sexual assault, and sexual harassment. The 67-year-old was taken into custody in Nanterre, a western Paris suburb, on Monday and Tuesday. Later, he appeared before a panel of four judges who confirmed the state prosecutor's request to place him under investigation.
Legal proceedings
Actor released from custody under judicial supervision
Despite the serious charges, Bruel was released from custody under judicial supervision. The judges rejected a request from prosecutors to keep him in detention. Being placed under investigation means that an examining magistrate will now look more deeply into the charges against Bruel. His lawyers will have access to the prosecution file, and this procedure usually results in a trial, reported BBC.
Charges detailed
Allegations date back to 2008
Of the nine alleged offenses put forward by prosecutors, judges have formally moved ahead on four counts of rape, sexual assault, and sexual harassment. The rape allegation dates back to 2008, while the alleged attempted rape case is from 2010. The other two charges were filed in 2019. Under French law, rape is defined as "any non-consensual act of penetration."
Restrictions imposed
Other restrictions placed on Bruel
Bruel has been told he cannot leave French territory, contact alleged victims or family members, and must not visit massage parlors. One of the sexual harassment allegations involves a massage in Corsica. The singer was previously the object of a series of complaints for sexual harassment, but these were shelved in 2020 for lack of evidence.
Career highlights
Details about his career and recent developments
Born Patrick Benguigui in Algeria in 1959, Bruel rose to fame in the early 1980s with songs like Marre de cette nana-la. He has also appeared in over 30 films and was recently on stage in a theater production in Paris. However, his last performances were canceled due to the allegations against him, as were most dates on a planned concert tour of France, Belgium, Switzerland, and Canada.
Denial issued
What has Bruel said?
Bruel has denied all allegations against him. According to French media, he recently told his "entourage" that "I may have been heavy-handed... but I always took no for an answer." In a post on Instagram last month, the singer said he had never in his life "forced myself on a woman." "Nor have I ever drugged, manipulated or tried to subjugate anyone... nor used my fame to abuse or obtain non-consensual relations."