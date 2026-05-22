Fresh off 'RRR' success, Charan switches to 'Peddi' citing roots Entertainment May 22, 2026

Fresh off RRR's massive success, Ram Charan is switching gears with Peddi, a rural drama.

He says the film's honest vibe and connection to his roots made it feel right: "There was something very honest about the world of Peddi. The people, the environment, the emotions, none of it felt manufactured to me. I have grown up watching people like this, speaking to people like this. Somewhere, it reminded me of the soil and culture I have always carried within me."