Fresh off 'RRR' success, Charan switches to 'Peddi' citing roots
Fresh off RRR's massive success, Ram Charan is switching gears with Peddi, a rural drama.
He says the film's honest vibe and connection to his roots made it feel right: "There was something very honest about the world of Peddi. The people, the environment, the emotions, none of it felt manufactured to me. I have grown up watching people like this, speaking to people like this. Somewhere, it reminded me of the soil and culture I have always carried within me."
Charan embraces 'Peddi' working class look
Charan isn't just acting; he's fully embracing life as a working-class man, complete with unkempt hair and dirt-stained skin.
Peddi marks a move away from flashy pan-India films, focusing instead on raw stories about survival and local culture.
The film highlights his versatility and brings out the emotional side of rural life.