Perez Hilton's friends fear he is suffering from psychiatric disorder
What's the story
Gossip writer Perez Hilton's friends are reportedly concerned that his struggle with sepsis may have triggered the recent shocking incident of self-harm. A source close to the situation told Page Six that they fear Hilton is suffering from post-sepsis psychiatric disorder, which can cause "new or worsened physical, cognitive, and psychological problems for months to years after hospital discharge."
Expert insight
Psychologist explains post-sepsis psychiatric disorder
Clinical and forensic psychologist Dr. Andrew Mendonsa told the outlet that sepsis survivors can experience "psychological and cognitive difficulties long after the immediate medical crisis has passed."
"That can include depression, anxiety, trauma symptoms, sleep problems, fatigue, difficulty concentrating or remembering things, and sometimes changes in mood or behavior," he explained.
However, he emphasized that not all sepsis patients develop a mental health condition.
Health crisis
Hilton was hospitalized for sepsis in March
Hilton, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., was hospitalized for three weeks in March after taking flu medication on an empty stomach.
This led to the development of an ulcer, a perforation, and subsequently sepsis.
He was hospitalized again a month later due to a "massive" blood clot that required emergency surgery.
On Tuesday, he was admitted to the hospital after livestreaming acts of self-harm from his home in Miami.
Family response
Family left his home before self-harm incident
Hilton's family confirmed that they had left his home just before the self-harm incident occurred.
They explained in a statement that they fled to protect the children from witnessing any further trauma when it became clear Hilton was experiencing a "severe mental health crisis."
After receiving medical attention, Hilton was reportedly able to communicate, and his first words were, "I need help."