Perez Hilton's suicide attempt comes amid 'extreme' health struggles
What's the story
Celebrity gossip blogger Perez Hilton, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., has had a difficult year with health issues, financial struggles, and family changes, reported Page Six. Before his hospitalization for a suicide attempt, he was dealing with two major health crises and the stress of moving back to Miami after living in Las Vegas for over three years. A source revealed, "Moving to Miami has not been easy...There's a lot of history there."
Health and finance
Hilton was hospitalized for 3 weeks in March
In March, Hilton was hospitalized for three weeks after taking flu medication on an empty stomach.
He later revealed that this mistake led to him developing an ulcer, a perforation, and sepsis.
"My stupidity landed me in the hospital for 21 days. It was the worst and best thing that's ever happened to me," he said in a YouTube video at the time.
Emergency procedure
'I don't know if people realize just how traumatic...'
Just a month after his hospitalization, Hilton underwent emergency surgery for a "massive" blood clot in April.
The source told the outlet that these health issues were a "massive awakening" for Hilton and that they scared him.
The source added, "His health struggles this year have been extreme."
"I don't know if people realize just how traumatic and horrific that was for him, both physically but also emotionally."
Family focus
His focus has been on his kids and family
Despite his struggles, Hilton has been focusing on his kids and family.
A close friend called him "the most devoted dad" who absolutely adores his family.
"He does everything for them... His whole life revolves around them. He's a family man."
On Tuesday night (local time), the Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office rushed to Hilton's home after receiving multiple calls about an individual livestreaming self-harm acts on social media.
Official statement
'Our focus remains on Perez's health, recovery...'
Hilton's representatives told Page Six that they did not have any confirmed information about his condition.
They said, "Our focus remains on Perez's health, recovery, and the privacy of both him and his family during this incredibly difficult time."
"We are grateful for the outpouring of concern and support from fans, friends, and members of the media."
"We respectfully ask that everyone continue to honor his privacy while he receives the care he needs."