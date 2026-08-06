Perez Hilton 'able to communicate'; family issues statement amid hospitalization
What's the story
Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton's family has given an update on his condition, a day after he reportedly attempted suicide. In a statement shared on Hilton's website, his loved ones said they have been finding it "incredibly difficult and emotional" due to the lack of information about his health.
Family statement
'This has been incredibly difficult and emotional for us'
The statement read, "This has been incredibly difficult and emotional for us, made even harder because very little information has been made available to our family."
"While we continue to wait for further updates, we remain hopeful," they added.
"We have also been able to confirm that Perez is able to communicate, which has given our family hope."
Recovery request
'For now, we're taking things 1 step at a time'
Hilton's family has requested "continued prayers, understanding, and grace as Perez continues to recover."
They assured that they will share more updates as they receive confirmed information.
The statement emphasized their focus on Hilton's recovery during this difficult time.
"For now, we're taking things one step at a time and keeping our focus where it belongs, on Perez and his recovery," they added.
Incident details
He was hospitalized after TikTok live stream
The update comes a day after Hilton, born Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., was hospitalized following a disturbing TikTok Live stream where he appeared to harm himself.
The Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office confirmed that they received "multiple calls" about an individual live-streaming self-harm acts on social media from Hilton's Miami home.
Officers spoke with his family members and later confirmed that he had been safely recovered and transported to a local hospital for medical attention.
Family visit
His sister arrived at his home on Wednesday
Hilton's sister, Barbara "Barbie" Lavandeira, was seen arriving at his Miami house on Wednesday.
She reportedly tried to gain access to the home he shared with their mother, Teresita Lavandeira.
Authorities also arrived at the property and taped it off as part of standard procedure to assist the family and manage media presence.
There is no active criminal investigation ongoing.