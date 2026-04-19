'From' Season 4 returns April 19 with 'Man in Yellow'

Perrineau back, MGM+ confirms final season

Sheriff Boyd Stevens (Harold Perrineau) is back, still trying to keep everyone safe while digging into the town's weird connections.

If you're new or need a refresher, earlier seasons are also on MGM+ and Amazon Prime Video add-ons.

And heads up: MGM+ has confirmed a fifth and final season in 2027 that should finally answer all those lingering questions.