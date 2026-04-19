'From' Season 4 returns April 19 with 'Man in Yellow'
Entertainment
The sci-fi horror series From returns for Season four on April 19, streaming exclusively on MGM+ at 9pm ET.
This season promises more creepy mysteries, with the spotlight on the mysterious "Man in Yellow" and his secrets about the town's strange happenings.
Perrineau back, MGM+ confirms final season
Sheriff Boyd Stevens (Harold Perrineau) is back, still trying to keep everyone safe while digging into the town's weird connections.
If you're new or need a refresher, earlier seasons are also on MGM+ and Amazon Prime Video add-ons.
And heads up: MGM+ has confirmed a fifth and final season in 2027 that should finally answer all those lingering questions.