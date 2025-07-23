From TV to ₹1,300 crore beauty brand: Aashka Goradia's journey
Former TV star Aashka Goradia swapped the spotlight for startups and turned Renee Cosmetics, which she co-founded in 2018 with just ₹50 lakh, into a beauty brand now valued at around ₹1,300 crore.
The company grew fast online—on Nykaa, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra—and now has over 650 offline stores.
'Acting was serendipitous,' said Aashka
Known for shows like Kkusum and Naagin (plus stints on Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi), Aashka called her acting career "serendipitous" before leaving it behind in 2019 to chase her business dreams.
Her leap paid off: Renee crossed ₹100 crore revenue in just two years.
Aashka lives in Goa and has over a million followers
Aashka lives in Goa with her husband Brent Goble and their son. She also runs a yoga studio and was named to Fortune India's 40 Under 40 list—plus she has over a million Instagram followers cheering her on.