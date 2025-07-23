Next Article
'The Great Indian Kapil Show' slips out of Netflix's top 10
The Great Indian Kapil Show, Kapil Sharma's hit comedy series, just slipped out of Netflix's global top 10 list.
The show made a splash when it moved from TV to Netflix in 2024 after generating strong ratings on television.
But even with big-name guests like the Son of Sardaar 2 cast, its newer episodes couldn't keep up the early buzz.
Show lost steam after big launch
This isn't the first time the show has lost steam after a big launch—Seasons 1 and 2 also saw viewership fall off after their first few episodes, despite featuring stars like Kareena Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.
Season 3 kicked off with an impressive 1.9 million hours watched but struggled to hold onto that audience as new episodes dropped.