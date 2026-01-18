From 'Uri' to 'Dhurandhar': Aditya Dhar's Bollywood journey

Career highlights

Dhar made it big with Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), which not only gave us the iconic "How's the Josh?" but also earned over ₹350 crore worldwide and won him a National Film Award.

He co-wrote and produced Article 370 (2024). His latest hit, Dhurandhar (2025), just became the fourth highest-grossing Indian film ever.

Even with all this success, Dhar keeps things low-key and stays out of the spotlight.