From 'Uri' to 'Dhurandhar': Aditya Dhar's Bollywood journey
Entertainment
Aditya Dhar's rise in Bollywood is pretty inspiring—he started out doing odd jobs and writing lyrics, but now he's one of the industry's most talked-about directors.
At 42, he's known for bringing real-life experiences into his films and making stories that really connect.
Career highlights
Dhar made it big with Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), which not only gave us the iconic "How's the Josh?" but also earned over ₹350 crore worldwide and won him a National Film Award.
He co-wrote and produced Article 370 (2024). His latest hit, Dhurandhar (2025), just became the fourth highest-grossing Indian film ever.
Even with all this success, Dhar keeps things low-key and stays out of the spotlight.