FTII SRFTI outshine NY London Paris film schools at Cannes

Kapadia's Grand Prix spotlights FTII SRFTI

Both FTII and SRFTI have been making waves at Cannes lately. FTII scored big with CatDog (2020) and Sunflowers Were The First To Know (2024), while SRFTI made headlines with A Doll Made Up of Clay (2025).

Alumni like Payal Kapadia, who won Cannes's Grand Prix in 2024, show how these institutes are helping shape India's rising influence in world cinema.