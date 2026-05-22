FTII SRFTI outshine NY London Paris film schools at Cannes
Entertainment
FTII Pune and SRFTI Kolkata just outperformed top film schools from New York, London, and Paris at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.
FTII's Mehar Malhotra's Punjabi film Parchave Masseah Rataan De got screened in the La Cinef category, picked from 2,750 entries worldwide.
The film dives into a warehouse worker's tough daily grind, adding another selection for India on the global stage.
Kapadia's Grand Prix spotlights FTII SRFTI
Both FTII and SRFTI have been making waves at Cannes lately. FTII scored big with CatDog (2020) and Sunflowers Were The First To Know (2024), while SRFTI made headlines with A Doll Made Up of Clay (2025).
Alumni like Payal Kapadia, who won Cannes's Grand Prix in 2024, show how these institutes are helping shape India's rising influence in world cinema.