FTII students back Sonam Wangchuk protest, demand Dharmendra Pradhan resign
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FTII students gathered on campus to support the Sansad Chalo protest alongside activist Sonam Wangchuk and the Cockroach Janta Party, calling out a wave of exam paper leaks across India.
After their own entrance exam was leaked, forcing a retest, they demanded Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan step down.
FTII Students's Association urges exam transparency
The FTII Students's Association criticized the government for trying to silence peaceful protests instead of tackling the real issue.
"Paper leaks have become a nationwide issue," one representative shared.
They're standing with students nationwide, urging transparent exams and serious reforms so this doesn't keep happening.