The trailer for King is expected to drop on December 14, 2026.

The action entertainer will reportedly be over three hours long, making it Khan's longest film in two decades.

It is reportedly inspired by the 1994 French film Léon: The Professional.

It is said to explore the relationship between an aging feared assassin (Khan) and his young protege (Suhana Khan).

The film is produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment and Anand and Mamta Anand under Marflix Pictures.