'King': Full version of 'Daddy Cool' to release in cinemas
What's the story
The King song Daddy Cool, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, has taken the internet by storm since its release on Friday. Now, director Siddharth Anand has announced that audiences will get to watch the full version of the song exclusively in theaters. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he expressed his delight at the song's popularity and urged fans to catch its complete version only on the big screen during screenings of King.
Twitter Post
Read Anand's post
So happy with all the love Daddy Cool is getting! Watch the full song only on the BIG SCREEN in the film! 🙌— Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) November 28, 2026
Song's impact
Meet the ensemble cast of 'King'
The song's first glimpse has only added to the excitement for King, with fans eagerly awaiting its full theatrical release.
The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Arshad Warsi.
The movie will release on December 24.
Trailer release
Trailer of 'King' coming on December 14?
The trailer for King is expected to drop on December 14, 2026.
The action entertainer will reportedly be over three hours long, making it Khan's longest film in two decades.
It is reportedly inspired by the 1994 French film Léon: The Professional.
It is said to explore the relationship between an aging feared assassin (Khan) and his young protege (Suhana Khan).
The film is produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment and Anand and Mamta Anand under Marflix Pictures.