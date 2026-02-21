Late Eric Dane's friends launch fundraiser for his 2 daughters
Friends of late actor Eric Dane have started a GoFundMe campaign to raise $250,000 for his two daughters, Billie and Georgia. The Grey's Anatomy star passed away at 53 on Thursday after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), leaving behind his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and their teenage daughters.
Family statement
Family confirmed his death in a statement
Dane's family confirmed his death in a statement to People. "With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS," the statement read. It further added, "Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight."
Fundraiser details
GoFundMe page launched after the actor's demise
The GoFundMe page created by Dane's friends states, "Even as his own health declined, he remained deeply committed to helping others facing the same devastating disease." "As his illness progressed far more quickly than anyone could have imagined, Eric's friends have come together to create this GoFundMe to support his girls and their future needs."
Caregiver role
Gayheart's unwavering support for Dane during his illness
Gayheart played a crucial role in his care after his ALS diagnosis. In an essay for The Cut last year, she revealed that she had taken charge of Dane's medical care, which had been divided into 21 shifts. Despite their initial separation in 2018, Gayheart stressed the importance of family during difficult times in 2025 on the Broad Ideas podcast. She told their daughters, "We show up for people no matter what. He is our family. He's your father."