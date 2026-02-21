Late Eric Dane's friends launch fundraiser for his 2 daughters

Friends of late actor Eric Dane have started a GoFundMe campaign to raise $250,000 for his two daughters, Billie and Georgia. The Grey's Anatomy star passed away at 53 on Thursday after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) , leaving behind his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and their teenage daughters.

Family statement Family confirmed his death in a statement Dane's family confirmed his death in a statement to People. "With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS," the statement read. It further added, "Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight."

Fundraiser details GoFundMe page launched after the actor's demise The GoFundMe page created by Dane's friends states, "Even as his own health declined, he remained deeply committed to helping others facing the same devastating disease." "As his illness progressed far more quickly than anyone could have imagined, Eric's friends have come together to create this GoFundMe to support his girls and their future needs."

