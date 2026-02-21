LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / Late Eric Dane's friends launch fundraiser for his 2 daughters
Late Eric Dane's friends launch fundraiser for his 2 daughters
Eric Dane passed away on Thursday

Late Eric Dane's friends launch fundraiser for his 2 daughters

By Apoorva Rastogi
Feb 21, 2026
10:31 am
What's the story

Friends of late actor Eric Dane have started a GoFundMe campaign to raise $250,000 for his two daughters, Billie and Georgia. The Grey's Anatomy star passed away at 53 on Thursday after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), leaving behind his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and their teenage daughters.

Family statement

Family confirmed his death in a statement

Dane's family confirmed his death in a statement to People. "With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS," the statement read. It further added, "Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight."

Fundraiser details

GoFundMe page launched after the actor's demise

The GoFundMe page created by Dane's friends states, "Even as his own health declined, he remained deeply committed to helping others facing the same devastating disease." "As his illness progressed far more quickly than anyone could have imagined, Eric's friends have come together to create this GoFundMe to support his girls and their future needs."

Advertisement

Caregiver role

Gayheart's unwavering support for Dane during his illness

Gayheart played a crucial role in his care after his ALS diagnosis. In an essay for The Cut last year, she revealed that she had taken charge of Dane's medical care, which had been divided into 21 shifts. Despite their initial separation in 2018, Gayheart stressed the importance of family during difficult times in 2025 on the Broad Ideas podcast. She told their daughters, "We show up for people no matter what. He is our family. He's your father."

Advertisement