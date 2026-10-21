FWICE defends Mehndi citing surgery recovery after Uttarakhand minister's allegation
Entertainment
Singer Daler Mehndi was accused by an Uttarakhand minister of being drunk during a recent show, but the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) backed him up.
They wrote to top officials, explaining that Mehndi isn't a "consumer of alcohol": he's actually recovering from surgery.
FWICE urges understanding over artists' health
FWICE urged everyone to be more understanding about artists' health issues and said public shaming like this hurts the entire industry.
Mehndi himself said FWICE said, Daler Mehndi is not a "consumer of alcohol," adding he is recovering from surgery.
The group wants concerns about performers to be handled with care and professionalism.