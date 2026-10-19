FWICE demands security for Shroff after October 18 Mumbai shooting
Entertainment
Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff faced a scary moment on October 18 when unidentified gunmen fired at his car as he left a Juhu football club in Mumbai.
While his driver was injured, Shroff had injuries on his left hand caused by gunpowder and shards of glass.
The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has now demanded security measures for him and his family members.
Eknath Shinde visits Shroff, 15-team probe
Mumbai Police set up 15 teams to investigate, and Maharashtra's deputy chief minister, Eknath Shinde, personally visited Shroff to promise government support.
Comparing the attack to past gang-related incidents, Shinde said the state is committed to keeping public figures safe and making sure this doesn't happen again.