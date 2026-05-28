FWICE directive targets Singh after reportedly leaving 'Don 3'
Ranveer Singh's career just hit a rough patch: FWICE, the federation representing multiple film-worker unions, has issued a non-cooperation directive against him after he reportedly dropped out of Don 3, leaving producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani with reported major losses.
Now, big projects like Chandragupta Maurya and the zombie thriller Pralay are facing uncertainty.
'Pralay' shoot may relocate, use non-union
Pralay's August shoot is at risk since FWICE has a broad reach across key crew and vendors.
If union members don't cooperate, delays are likely. Producers might try working with non-union crews or move filming outside Mumbai to keep things on track.
Producers may legally challenge, Pandit hopeful
Some producers see the non-cooperation directive as unfair and may challenge it legally.
FWICE advisor Ashoke Pandit stressed its influence but hopes for a peaceful solution so everyone can get back to work.