FWICE issues non cooperation directive after Singh exits 'Don 3' Entertainment May 26, 2026

Ranveer Singh's sudden exit from Don 3 sparked a non-cooperation directive from the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), asking FWICE members to avoid working with him.

But FWICE's Ashoke Pandit made it clear it cannot actually ban Ranveer, since it is not a court of law, so following the directive is up to each member.