FWICE issues non cooperation directive after Singh exits 'Don 3'
Ranveer Singh's sudden exit from Don 3 sparked a non-cooperation directive from the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), asking FWICE members to avoid working with him.
But FWICE's Ashoke Pandit made it clear it cannot actually ban Ranveer, since it is not a court of law, so following the directive is up to each member.
Excel Entertainment reportedly lost 45cr
Excel Entertainment reportedly lost nearly ₹45 crore because of Ranveer leaving, covering pre-production expenses and travel for more than 200 crew members.
Farhan Akhtar filed a complaint with FWICE, while Ritesh Sidhwani attended the meeting.
Ranveer skipped meetings and questioned their authority by email.
Pandit is urging everyone to negotiate and settle, suggesting the compensation demand could be reduced and reminding people that sudden exits can hurt the whole industry.