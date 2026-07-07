FWICE orders crews to avoid Singh after 'Don 3' exit

FWICE action could face CCI penalties

FWICE has a lot of influence since most film crews are union members. Moves like this can limit who gets to work in the industry, which is why India's Competition Commission (CCI) keeps an eye on such group actions.

If FWICE's directive is found to hurt fair competition, like blocking someone from jobs, it could face penalties.

Meanwhile, the controversy has now been resolved, so things could still change.