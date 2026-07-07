FWICE orders crews to avoid Singh after 'Don 3' exit
Entertainment
FWICE, the big Bollywood workers' union, told its 400,000 members to stop working with Ranveer Singh after he suddenly left Don 3.
They say his exit caused financial losses and disruptions.
Now people are wondering if this kind of ban is even legal under India's competition laws.
FWICE action could face CCI penalties
FWICE has a lot of influence since most film crews are union members. Moves like this can limit who gets to work in the industry, which is why India's Competition Commission (CCI) keeps an eye on such group actions.
If FWICE's directive is found to hurt fair competition, like blocking someone from jobs, it could face penalties.
Meanwhile, the controversy has now been resolved, so things could still change.