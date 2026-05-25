'Wrong trend': FWICE's Ashoke Pandit reacts to 'Don 3' dispute

Pandit's statement

Pandit called it a 'very serious matter'

Pandit told Bombay Times, "It's a very serious matter, and this trend is very wrong. You can't withdraw from a project 10 days before the shoot starts." He added, "We will do something which is justified now. We will not allow the industry to be doomed here." "Tomorrow, anybody can walk out of the movie. Whatever we will do, we will do it in the interest of the industry." FWICE is expected to announce its verdict later on Monday.