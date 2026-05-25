'Wrong trend': FWICE's Ashoke Pandit reacts to 'Don 3' dispute
What's the story
The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has entered the ongoing dispute between actor Ranveer Singh and Excel Entertainment, the production banner led by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. The controversy erupted after reports that Singh had walked out of Don 3 just days before filming was set to begin. FWICE Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit called this trend "very wrong" and said they will take a decision in the industry's interest after an internal meeting.
Pandit's statement
Pandit called it a 'very serious matter'
Pandit told Bombay Times, "It's a very serious matter, and this trend is very wrong. You can't withdraw from a project 10 days before the shoot starts." He added, "We will do something which is justified now. We will not allow the industry to be doomed here." "Tomorrow, anybody can walk out of the movie. Whatever we will do, we will do it in the interest of the industry." FWICE is expected to announce its verdict later on Monday.
Dispute escalation
Producers Guild of India earlier tried to solve the conflict
The Don 3 controversy earlier reached the Producers Guild of India, where senior producers reportedly attempted to mediate. Excel Entertainment claimed that they had invested heavily in pre-production and finalized key plans before Singh's exit. Meanwhile, Akhtar addressed the issue in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India. He said, "What I've learned is to expect the unexpected. Nothing can be taken for granted until you actually have it on film. That's really what it is."