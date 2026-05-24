Farhan-Ranveer's 'Don 3' dispute reaches FWICE; verdict tomorrow

Farhan Akhtar , the director of Don 3, has reportedly approached the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) to resolve the ongoing legal dispute with actor Ranveer Singh . The conflict arose after Singh's sudden exit from the film before it went on the floors. The FWICE has promised to study the case and announce a verdict at a press conference on May 25, reported India Today.

Exit details FWICE to carefully explore the complaint Singh was initially confirmed for the titular role in Don 3 but reportedly chose to exit due to creative differences. Following his exit, Excel Entertainment was considering seeking ₹40cr as compensation from Singh. The complaint to FWICE was filed through the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA), of which Akhtar is a member. The federation has assured that it will study the complaint and related circumstances before announcing its stand.

Dispute Why did Singh leave the film? According to reports, Singh left Don 3 due to disagreements over the screenplay, project delays, and concerns about production management. While Hrithik Roshan was rumored to take over his role, he has denied being approached. Meanwhile, Singh is currently preparing for his action thriller, Pralay.

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