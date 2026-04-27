'Don 3' row: Ranveer and Farhan's Excel haven't yet settled
What's the story
The ongoing conflict between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani's production house over his exit from Don 3 is yet to be resolved. Recent reports suggested that the actor had reached a financial settlement with Excel Entertainment, agreeing to pay ₹10cr for pre-production costs. However, the production company has denied these claims, as per SCREEN, stating that no final decision has been made and discussions are still underway.
Film association
Singh's alleged involvement with 'Pralay' also denied by Excel
The new report further disputed the alleged involvement of Excel Entertainment in Pralay, a zombie apocalyptic horror film produced by Singh under his own banner. The production house has reportedly denied any association with the film, which is linked to Hansal Mehta and Sameer Nair's production ventures. The movie has not yet been officially announced. Earlier, reports stated that Singh had promised Excel some stake in his next film Pralay in addition to the ₹10cr.
Dispute details
Recap of the ongoing rift between Singh and Excel
The rift between Singh and the production house first came to light earlier this year when the actor exited Don 3 after the success of Dhurandhar. Reports indicated disagreements over screenplay, project delays, and concerns about production management. The makers allegedly sought reimbursement of ₹40cr for pre-production investments, schedule changes, and losses from associated project cancellations.
Actor's stance
Meanwhile, here's where things stand for 'Don 3'
On the other hand, Singh's camp has maintained that he left the project due to dissatisfaction with the script and not receiving advance payments or compensation for time lost. The ongoing dispute has cast uncertainty on the future of the Don franchise. While Hrithik Roshan was rumored to take over Singh's role, he has denied being approached. There are now speculations that Akhtar may reprise his lead role or that an A-lister will be roped in for a complete reboot.