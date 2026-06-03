'Owes more than...crore': FWICE representative calls out Ram Gopal Varma

The ongoing controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh and Don 3 has taken another turn, with the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) responding to comments made by filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma . While FWICE recently clarified that it has not called for a ban on Singh, filmmaker and federation representative Ashoke Pandit strongly reacted to Varma's criticism of the organization and demanded an apology from the director.

Allegations Varma's abusive language toward FWICE unacceptable, says Pandit During a press conference, Pandit acknowledged Varma's contribution to Indian cinema but expressed concern over his remarks against FWICE. He said, "Ram Gopal Varma had used abusive language and a ban was called out for him." "Today, we can tell you that he owes more than a crore, 25 lakh, to the technicians and to the workers."

Clarification Not trying to ruin Varma's reputation, says Pandit Pandit clarified that FWICE was not trying to tarnish Varma's reputation but wanted to remind him of pending dues. He said, "We are not trying to demean his image or ruin his reputation or take revenge like he does." "But we are just reminding him because I am sure he doesn't remember." The allegations stem from a 2017 case related to Varma's Telugu film Officer and a letter he allegedly wrote in 2019 regarding outstanding payments.

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Letter details 'Today is 2026, and this money has not...' Pandit read out a letter allegedly written by Varma in 2019 about pending payments for Officer, starring Nagarjuna. The letter reportedly acknowledged dues to federation members and requested more time to clear them. After reading the letter, Pandit claimed, "Today is 2026, and this money has not come to us." "2019, 2026, not a single money has come back to the workers and technicians, and he expects us to be banned." "We take strict objection on Mr. Ramu."

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