FWICE urges industry action after Singh reportedly exits 'Don 3' Entertainment May 30, 2026

Ranveer Singh reportedly left Don 3, and now Bollywood's worker group FWICE wants big changes.

They're urging producer groups to address the growing trend of stars backing out of projects without warning, especially since Excel Entertainment is asking for nearly ₹45 crore in damages over Singh's last-minute exit.