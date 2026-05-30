FWICE urges industry action after Singh reportedly exits 'Don 3'
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh reportedly left Don 3, and now Bollywood's worker group FWICE wants big changes.
They're urging producer groups to address the growing trend of stars backing out of projects without warning, especially since Excel Entertainment is asking for nearly ₹45 crore in damages over Singh's last-minute exit.
FWICE issues non-cooperation directive against Singh
FWICE has issued a non-cooperation directive against Singh, saying his exit caused financial losses and hurt workers' livelihoods.
To avoid this mess in the future, they're pushing for clear industry rules and better ways to handle disputes to protect everyone involved in making movies.