FWICE warns Neeraj Pandey over 'Ghooskhor Pandat,' demands title change

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has written to several OTT platforms and film bodies, raising objections to the title of the upcoming Netflix film Ghooskhor Pandat . The organization, which represents 36 affiliated associations and media and entertainment industry members, says the title is "derogatory" toward a particular community. The film stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role and is produced by Neeraj Pandey under Friday Filmworks.

Objection raised FWICE letter states, 'Such titles can create rifts in society' In its letter, FWICE said the title Ghooskhor Pandat appears to "target a particular community and its traditional means of livelihood in a derogatory way." "Such a title has the potential to hurt sentiments, provoke misunderstanding, and disturb social harmony." The organization emphasized that all professions are "equally dignified and deserving of respect."

Appeal made FWICE appeals to producer bodies to avoid provocative titles FWICE urged, "The film industry, being a powerful medium of expression, carries a moral and social responsibility to ensure that its content and titles do not promote hatred, disrespect, or unrest among citizens." "We therefore appeal to all producer bodies to refrain from allowing the registration or continuation of film titles that are provocative in nature and capable of creating unrest among Indians."

Warning issued FWICE threatens to boycott Pandey if demands are not met FWICE warned, "Please note that if the needful is not done forthwith, FWICE shall be compelled to advise all its affiliated associations and its scores of members to distance themselves from any project of the said producer." "We trust that you will appreciate the seriousness of this matter and take appropriate corrective action in the interest of the industry and society at large."

