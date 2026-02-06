LOADING...
Yogi Adityanath's government files FIR against 'Ghooskhor Pandat' team
Yogi Adityanath's government files FIR against 'Ghooskhor Pandat' team

By Apoorva Rastogi
Feb 06, 2026
04:24 pm
What's the story

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has filed an FIR against the upcoming Netflix film Ghooskhor Pandat, reported ANI. The complaint was lodged at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow, alleging that the series insults a caste identity and threatens social harmony. Police said the case followed widespread objections to the trailer, which recently went viral on social media.

Allegations

FIR filed by Hazratganj SHO

The FIR was reportedly filed by (SHO) Vikram Singh after the teaser drew sharp reactions online. Police officials said the content allegedly promotes caste-based humiliation, sparking public anger and concerns over a potential breach of peace. In view of the sensitivity surrounding the issue, the police have booked director Ritesh Shah and other members of the production team.

Twitter Post

See the FIR here

Public outcry

Controversy over casteist remarks

The controversy erupted after the teaser of Ghooskhor Pandat was unveiled during Netflix's Next on Netflix event earlier this week. Objections were raised over the title, which combines "ghooskhor" (bribe-taker) with "Pandat," a colloquial form of "Pandit." Several groups and individuals alleged that the phrasing amounts to casteist stereotyping and collective defamation of the Brahmin community.

Series details

Everything to know about 'Ghooskhor Pandat'

Helmed by Shah and co-written by him with Neeraj Pandey, who is also presenting the project, Ghooskhor Pandat features Manoj Bajpayee as Ajay Dikshit, a corrupt police officer popularly known as "Pandat." The film is positioned as a thriller centered on corruption, power struggles, and a larger conspiracy unfolding in Delhi. The cast includes Nushrratt Bharuccha, Akshay Oberoi, Saqib Saleem, and Divya Dutta.

