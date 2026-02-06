Yogi Adityanath's government files FIR against 'Ghooskhor Pandat' team

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath , has filed an FIR against the upcoming Netflix film Ghooskhor Pandat, reported ANI. The complaint was lodged at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow, alleging that the series insults a caste identity and threatens social harmony. Police said the case followed widespread objections to the trailer, which recently went viral on social media.

Allegations FIR filed by Hazratganj SHO The FIR was reportedly filed by (SHO) Vikram Singh after the teaser drew sharp reactions online. Police officials said the content allegedly promotes caste-based humiliation, sparking public anger and concerns over a potential breach of peace. In view of the sensitivity surrounding the issue, the police have booked director Ritesh Shah and other members of the production team.

Twitter Post See the FIR here Uttar Pradesh | A case has been registered at Hazratganj Police Station against the director and team of the web series 'Ghooskhor Pandat' for allegedly attempting to disrupt social harmony and hurt religious/caste sentiments.



Public outcry Controversy over casteist remarks The controversy erupted after the teaser of Ghooskhor Pandat was unveiled during Netflix's Next on Netflix event earlier this week. Objections were raised over the title, which combines "ghooskhor" (bribe-taker) with "Pandat," a colloquial form of "Pandit." Several groups and individuals alleged that the phrasing amounts to casteist stereotyping and collective defamation of the Brahmin community.

