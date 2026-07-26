'Gabbar Singh' actor Ramesh hospitalized after stroke, Chiranjeevi donates 3L
Entertainment
Actor Ramesh, best known for his comic role in Gabbar Singh, is currently in the hospital after a brain stroke.
Chiranjeevi donated ₹3 lakh and promised more help through government health insurance, while Naga Babu pitched in with ₹2 lakh to help cover medical bills.
Shankar visits, Telugu film community rallies
Gabbar Singh director Harish Shankar also visited Ramesh and his family at the hospital, offering both emotional and financial support.
The Telugu film community is rallying together to help one of their own during this tough time.