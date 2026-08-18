Gabbi plays antagonist Zorawar opposite Hashmi in 'Awarapan 2'

Coming from a creative family (his father is writer Govardhan Gabbi and his mother is teacher and educationist Raj Kaushal), Puran has worked in films like Zero and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

He got noticed for his role as Ranga in Netflix's Black Warrant.

Besides acting, he's also into music; his first single "Swim" (2025) was inspired by a poem by his father and showed off the family's artistic side.