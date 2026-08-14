Gabbi plays rival leader Zorawar in 'Awarapan 2' opposite Hashmi
Entertainment
Puran Gabbi, younger brother of Wamiqa Gabbi, recently played the antagonist role in Awarapan 2.
The movie follows Emraan Hashmi's Shivam Pandit as he dives back into the underworld to rescue a kidnapped girl.
Gabbi plays Zorawar, leader of a rival group and brother to Zara (Disha Patani), who shares a complicated bond with Shivam.
Gabbi moved from production to acting
Gabbi started out working minor production jobs before snagging small acting roles in films like Zero and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.
He appeared in Netflix's Black Warrant as Ranga and even released an indie single last year.
His sister Wamiqa cheered him on after the trailer dropped, saying that he earned the role through countless auditions and patience.