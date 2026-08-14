Gabbi plays rival leader Zorawar in 'Awarapan 2' opposite Hashmi

Puran Gabbi, younger brother of Wamiqa Gabbi, recently played the antagonist role in Awarapan 2.

The movie follows Emraan Hashmi's Shivam Pandit as he dives back into the underworld to rescue a kidnapped girl.

Gabbi plays Zorawar, leader of a rival group and brother to Zara (Disha Patani), who shares a complicated bond with Shivam.