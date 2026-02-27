'Gabru' teaser coming soon: Sunny Deol's new film buzzes

'Gabru' release date might be shifted

Gabru was set for March 13, 2026, but the team might shift the date to dodge big clashes like Dhurandhar: The Revenge and because Ramzan will be underway in mid-March, which could limit footfalls from a section of the audience.

Meanwhile, Deol's latest hit Border 2 is still raking in cash at the box office (over ₹305 crore!), so timing Gabru's release right could make all the difference.