'Gabru' teaser coming soon: Sunny Deol's new film buzzes
Entertainment
Sunny Deol just announced on Instagram that the teaser for his new film, Gabru, is coming soon—complete with a behind-the-scenes picture featuring producer Vishal Rana and director Shashank Udapurkar.
Fans are buzzing, especially since this action-drama promises an emotional story between Deol and a young co-star.
'Gabru' release date might be shifted
Gabru was set for March 13, 2026, but the team might shift the date to dodge big clashes like Dhurandhar: The Revenge and because Ramzan will be underway in mid-March, which could limit footfalls from a section of the audience.
Meanwhile, Deol's latest hit Border 2 is still raking in cash at the box office (over ₹305 crore!), so timing Gabru's release right could make all the difference.