Gadhavi announces stepping away from playback singing on Instagram
Entertainment
Popular Gujarati singer Jigardan Gadhavi has announced he's stepping away from playback singing.
He shared the news on Instagram during Ram Navami, saying he's grateful for the past 10 years and thanking fans for their love and support.
With this, he's closing his chapter with Gujarati films and music labels.
Fans show mixed reactions to Gadhavi
Gadhavi's heartfelt post left many fans stunned.
While some supported his decision, others worried about how much his absence will be felt in Gujarati music, showing just how much he meant to his listeners.