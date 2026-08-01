Gadot broke both feet on 'The Runner' but finished filming
Entertainment
Gal Gadot just shared that she broke both her feet while shooting her new action-thriller, The Runner.
Even with the injury, she finished filming, sometimes on crutches.
In the movie, she plays a London defense attorney whose world unravels after her son is kidnapped during a morning run.
Gadot: 'The Runner' debuts September 2
To prep for all the running scenes, Gadot trained with an Olympic coach.
After months of recovery, she's back on her feet and excited for everyone to see The Runner when it drops on Prime Video September 2.
Directed by Kevin Macdonald and also starring Damian Lewis and Afred Enoch, this one's shaping up to be a wild ride!