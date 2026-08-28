Gadot calls 'The Runner' 1 of her toughest yet
Entertainment
Gal Gadot just premiered her new thriller, The Runner, at Harmony Gold Theater in West Hollywood.
The event had some Wonder Woman nostalgia thanks to Sue Kroll's speech, and Gadot called this film one of her toughest yet.
Gadot races to save kidnapped son
Gadot stars as a lawyer racing across London to save her kidnapped son.
She says you'll need to "take a deep breath" because the suspense doesn't let up until the credits roll.
The Runner drops on Prime Video September 2.
Massoud and Jowsey attend Ysabel afterparty
The afterparty at Ysabel brought out celebs like Mena Massoud and Harry Jowsey, with themed cocktails, a photo op, and gift bags loaded with running socks and electrolyte mix for a playful finish to the night.