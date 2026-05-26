Gafoor says 'Suriya47' filming to wrap by June 2026 Entertainment May 26, 2026

Tamil cinema fans, heads up: actor Naslen K Gafoor just confirmed that filming for Suriya47 should finish by June 2026.

He shared how working with Suriya was a real highlight, calling him humble and down-to-earth.

Director Madhavan (the guy behind Aavesham) promises this will be a "proper Tamil film," with official updates to be shared.