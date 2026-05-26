Gafoor says 'Suriya47' filming to wrap by June 2026
Entertainment
Tamil cinema fans, heads up: actor Naslen K Gafoor just confirmed that filming for Suriya47 should finish by June 2026.
He shared how working with Suriya was a real highlight, calling him humble and down-to-earth.
Director Madhavan (the guy behind Aavesham) promises this will be a "proper Tamil film," with official updates to be shared.
Shyam makes Tamil debut on 'Suriya47'
Suriya47 is an action-comedy where Suriya plays a quirky cop leading an unusual team on a wild case.
Nazriya Nazim stars alongside him, and Naslen has a key role too.
The music's by Sushin Shyam: He's making his Tamil debut here.
Madhavan says 'Aavesham' sequel not confirmed
Madhavan also addressed buzz about an Aavesham sequel, saying talks are happening but nothing's set yet.