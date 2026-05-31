Gagroo's 'Heer Sara' marks cinema return after nearly 6 years
Entertainment
Maanvi Gagroo is making her big-screen comeback with Heer Sara, nearly six years after her last film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The pandemic cut short her previous theatrical run, so she's especially excited for this return.
She shared her enthusiasm at the Kashish Pride Film Festival 2026 in Mumbai.
Gagroo credits OTT, celebrates cinema magic
Gagroo credits OTT platforms for helping her grow and connect with fans, saying, OTT gave me a space to find myself and a space where my audiences found me.
Still, she says nothing beats the magic of cinema: Cinema ka magic koi bhi nahi le sakta.
Heer Sara also stars Radhika Madan and Akshay Oberoi and hits theaters November 10.