Gagroo's 'Heer Sara' marks cinema return after nearly 6 years

Gagroo credits OTT, celebrates cinema magic

Gagroo credits OTT platforms for helping her grow and connect with fans, saying, OTT gave me a space to find myself and a space where my audiences found me.

Still, she says nothing beats the magic of cinema: Cinema ka magic koi bhi nahi le sakta.

Heer Sara also stars Radhika Madan and Akshay Oberoi and hits theaters November 10.