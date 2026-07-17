Gajdusek to showrun 'Odysseus' announced as Nolan's 'The Odyssey' releases
The same day Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey hits theaters (July 17, 2026), a TV series called Odysseus has been announced.
It's a team-up between Greek distributor Tanweer, U.S.-based Tectonic, and USATV, with Stranger Things alum Karl Gajdusek as showrunner and Roel Reine (Halo) directing.
Filming kicks off early next year in Greece and Armenia.
'Odysseus' focuses on Bronze Age realpolitik
Odysseus promises a fresh, historically accurate look at Homer's classic: think less magic, more real-world drama.
The story dives into the harsh realities of the Bronze Age: survival, betrayal, and big political moves.
The show's description from the Deadline report says it'll focus on the realpolitik and human struggles behind the legend, peeling back the myths to show what really brought that era down.