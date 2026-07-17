Gajdusek to showrun 'Odysseus' announced as Nolan's 'The Odyssey' releases

The same day Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey hits theaters (July 17, 2026), a TV series called Odysseus has been announced.

It's a team-up between Greek distributor Tanweer, U.S.-based Tectonic, and USATV, with Stranger Things alum Karl Gajdusek as showrunner and Roel Reine (Halo) directing.

Filming kicks off early next year in Greece and Armenia.