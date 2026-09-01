Galliano withdraws from Met exhibit after London alleges spa anti-Semitism

Galliano's history, including his 2011 firing from Dior over anti-Semitic and anti-Asian remarks, quickly came back into the spotlight.

News of the Met's planned exhibit sparked criticism from city leaders and donors, who questioned honoring him.

After denying the latest claims but facing mounting backlash, Galliano reportedly bowed out of the show, a move London called "Bowed out / Forced out / Potato / Potahto / Tomato / Tomatho... Just happy he is OUT!" on Instagram.