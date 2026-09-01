Galliano withdraws from Met exhibit after London alleges spa anti-Semitism
Designer John Galliano has pulled out of a planned Met fashion exhibit following fresh allegations of anti-Semitic behavior.
The controversy escalated when New York publicist Lauren London said Galliano mocked her friend for speaking Hebrew at a spa, reportedly shouting "Merry Christmas" and later admitting he had an issue with the language.
Galliano's 2011 Dior firing resurfaces
Galliano's history, including his 2011 firing from Dior over anti-Semitic and anti-Asian remarks, quickly came back into the spotlight.
News of the Met's planned exhibit sparked criticism from city leaders and donors, who questioned honoring him.
After denying the latest claims but facing mounting backlash, Galliano reportedly bowed out of the show, a move London called "Bowed out / Forced out / Potato / Potahto / Tomato / Tomatho... Just happy he is OUT!" on Instagram.