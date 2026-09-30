'Game of Thrones' movie sets up release for June 2029
What's the story
The first-ever Game of Thrones movie, titled Game of Thrones: Aegon's Conquest, is reportedly set for release on June 6, 2029. Owen Harris will direct the movie, with a screenplay by Beau Willimon, confirmed Variety. The plot is reportedly centered around Aegon I, the founder of the Targaryen dynasty, and his conquest of Westeros centuries before the original GoT series.
Plot details
Exploring the Targaryens's early history
The film will delve into the history of Aegon's royal family, which eventually gave rise to Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and several heirs.
This storyline has already been explored in HBO's two successful spinoff series, House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.
However, this will be the first time Aegon I is brought to life on screen.
Director and writer credentials
Who are Harris and Willimon?
Harris is the executive producer of HBO's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and has directed several episodes of its first season.
His other directing credits include Black Mirror, Twilight Zone (2019), and Brave New World with Alden Ehrenreich.
Willimon is known for his work as the showrunner on Netflix's House of Cards and as a writer on Disney+ (JioHotstar) series Andor.
TV expansion
Meanwhile, here's what's happening in the 'GoT' universe
While fans await Aegon's Conquest, the GoT universe continues to thrive on television.
House of the Dragon, set 200 years before the original series, chronicles the Targaryen civil war.
It returned for its third season in June 2026.
Meanwhile, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms recently wrapped its first season and is set to return for a second in early 2027.