'Game of Thrones': New movie on Aegon Targaryen in works
Entertainment
Warner Bros. is making a new "Game of Thrones" movie with Beau Willimon (the mind behind "House of Cards").
This time, the spotlight is on Aegon I—the guy who kicked off the Targaryen dynasty and conquered most of Westeros, centuries before Jon Snow and Daenerys.
Willimon has already submitted an initial draft.
Willimon's script is being appreciated by studio executives
Even though Warner Bros. is facing big changes with acquisition-related activity and a separate $111 billion offer reported in the media, studio execs are loving Willimon's script so far.
The film aims to dig into Aegon's untold story and would feature plenty of dragon action.
It's an indication Warner Bros. is still exploring ways to expand the GoT universe amid behind-the-scenes uncertainty.