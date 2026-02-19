'Game of Thrones' prequel play set for summer 2026 premiere
Entertainment
"Game of Thrones: The Mad King" is coming to the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in summer 2026.
Set years before the TV show, the story unfolds at Harrenhal's legendary tournament as winter ends and rival houses gather.
Duncan Macmillan adapts, with Dominic Cooke directing.
What to expect from the play
This is the first time George RR Martin's world is hitting the stage, and it promises political drama, rivalry, and betrayal—plus fan-favorite characters like Ned Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen.
Martin himself called theater "a place for mine and the audience's imagination to meet," so expect something both epic and personal—whether you're a longtime fan or just curious about Westeros.