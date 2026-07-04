Manoj Bajpayee-Sudhir Mishra's Gandhi biopic to start in September

Plot details

Film will focus on Gandhi's last 6 months

Producer Pritimoy Chakraborty told the outlet, "It will focus on the final six months leading up to his assassination." "It will trace his peace missions through violence-hit Bengal in the aftermath of Partition, his move to Delhi in September 1947, and the tense political and social circumstances that ultimately culminated in his assassination in January 1948." Waheeda Rehman and Rasika Dugal may also star alongside Bajpayee.