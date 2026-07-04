Manoj Bajpayee-Sudhir Mishra's Gandhi biopic to start in September
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Sudhir Mishra is set to direct a new biographical drama with Manoj Bajpayee as Mahatma Gandhi. The film will focus on the last six months of Gandhi's life before his assassination. Saurabh Shukla will also play an important role in the film. The shooting is expected to begin in September 2026, with Kolkata as the primary location, reported The Times of India.
Plot details
Film will focus on Gandhi's last 6 months
Producer Pritimoy Chakraborty told the outlet, "It will focus on the final six months leading up to his assassination." "It will trace his peace missions through violence-hit Bengal in the aftermath of Partition, his move to Delhi in September 1947, and the tense political and social circumstances that ultimately culminated in his assassination in January 1948." Waheeda Rehman and Rasika Dugal may also star alongside Bajpayee.
Character portrayal
How Gandhi was a debated personality during his lifetime
Chakraborty also revealed that the screenplay will present Gandhi as a complex historical figure. He said, "The story will explore how, despite his stature today, Gandhi ji remained a deeply debated personality during his lifetime, facing criticism and opposition from multiple ideological groups." "Gandhi ji knew how to speak Bangla, so the audience will get to see Manoj deliver a few dialogues in Bangla."
Director's motivation
Mishra's promise to his late mother
The film also holds a personal significance for Mishra. Before her death in 2022, his mother, Durga Devendra Nath Mishra, had asked him why he never made a film on Gandhi. The director had promised her that he would eventually make this long-cherished Gandhi film. The film will be shot extensively in and around Kolkata, including the Gandhi Bhavan.