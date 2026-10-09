Gandhi remarks on 'Bigg Boss 20' spark Muslim stereotype debate
Entertainment
Aman Gandhi landed in hot water on Bigg Boss 20 after making remarks about fellow contestant Qazi Touqeer during a heated BB News task.
Some viewers felt his comments hinted at stereotypes about Muslim communities, sparking a wave of online debate.
The clip spread quickly, with fans split over whether it was just a misunderstanding or something more serious.
Gandhi team denies religious intent
Gandhi's team stepped in to clarify that his words were aimed at Touqeer's game strategy, not religion, and said the context got twisted.
Reactions have been mixed: some want host Salman Khan to address the issue, while others believe Gandhi was misunderstood.
It's another reminder of how reality TV moments can blow up fast online.