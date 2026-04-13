Gandhi set to lead 'Tose Naina Milaike' season 2

Gandhi replaces Khandelwal, new character

Gandhi replaces Karan Khandelwal but won't be playing his old character. He's taking on someone completely new, with the story details still under wraps.

He says it feels like "It feels like a homecoming." and is excited to work with the team again.

Fans are eager to see him bring something fresh, especially after his roles in shows like Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet.