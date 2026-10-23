Gandhi, Sitharaman invited to Ravichander and Maran reception in Chennai
Big names are set to gather in Chennai as composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers IPL CEO Kavya Maran celebrate their wedding reception.
Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have both received invitations, with photos of them receiving the invites from Sun TV Group Chairman Kalanidhi Maran making the rounds.
Politics music and sports guests expected
The reception is locked in for November 21, 2026, in Chennai.
The news first slipped out thanks to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy before families made it official: no surprise that it's got everyone buzzing, given Anirudh's blockbuster music hits (think The Paradise, Jailer 2) and Kavya's strong cricket connections.
Expect a guest list that blends politics, music, and sports all under one roof.