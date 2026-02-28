'Bhooth Bangla': Choreographer Ganesh Acharya opens up on 'Ram Ji...'
What's the story
Choreographer Ganesh Acharya has revealed that he and actor Akshay Kumar deliberately avoid wearing shoes while shooting devotional songs. This practice was followed in the recently released song Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge from their upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla. "Whenever we work on the songs of God, we take care not to wear slippers or shoes," he told Pinkvilla.
Tradition
More on Acharya's practice
Acharya further explained, "When the name of Lord Ram, Lord Shiva, or any other God is mentioned, it doesn't look good to dance in shoes." He added that this practice has been a tradition for him and Kumar. "Akshay and I always take care of this. We have done so many songs in which we have taken care of this," he said.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Bhooth Bangla'
Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan, features an ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Mithila Palkar, Jisshu U Sengupta, Manoj Joshi and Rajpal Yadav. The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor in association with Kumar's Cape of Good Films. It will be released on April 10, 2026.