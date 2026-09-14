Ganesh Acharya returns to direction with 'Ganesh: Dust to Stardust'
What's the story
Acclaimed choreographer and filmmaker Ganesh Acharya has unveiled his upcoming directorial venture, titled Ganesh: Dust to Stardust. The first look was revealed on Monday (September 14). Co-written by Acharya and Digangana Suryavanshi, the movie is produced by Soundarya and features debutant Shivanshu Soni in the lead role.
Film details
Sonu Nigam's vocals dominate the promo
The promo of Ganesh: Dust to Stardust features a dancer bowing before an idol of Lord Ganesha and then swirling rapidly, with Sonu Nigam's vocals accompanying the scene.
The film promises to be an underdog story with a heavy dance element.
Speaking about the project, Acharya said in a statement, "Ganesh Dust To Stardust is a very special film for me."
Director's statement
Revisiting Acharya's previous directorials
Acharya further added, "We have made it with a lot of heart, and I am excited to finally share its first glimpse with the audience. I hope they enjoy what we have created."
More details about the film are awaited.
Ganesh: Dust to Stardust marks Acharya's return to directing after his previous films Swami (2007), Money Hai To Honey Hai (2008), Angel (2011), and Bhikari (2017).