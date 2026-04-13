Ganesh exits 'The Pitt' due to creative choice, Wyle confirms Entertainment Apr 13, 2026

Supriya Ganesh, who played Dr. Samira Mohan on HBO Max's The Pitt, is officially leaving as the show heads into season three.

Co-star Noah Wyle confirmed her exit was a creative choice tied to the story's direction, not any drama behind the scenes.

This shift lines up with how real hospitals see staff come and go.