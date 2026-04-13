Ganesh exits 'The Pitt' due to creative choice, Wyle confirms
Entertainment
Supriya Ganesh, who played Dr. Samira Mohan on HBO Max's The Pitt, is officially leaving as the show heads into season three.
Co-star Noah Wyle confirmed her exit was a creative choice tied to the story's direction, not any drama behind the scenes.
This shift lines up with how real hospitals see staff come and go.
Harris expands role on 'The Pitt'
Dr. Mohan's tough journey last season set up her departure, and creator R Scott Gemmill says the show aims to reflect real-life career changes in teaching hospitals.
With Ganesh gone, Ayesha Harris gets a bigger spotlight and new faces like Sepideh Moafi are joining in.
Ganesh thanked fans for their support and said the decision wasn't taken lightly.