Ganesh gifts BMW to Vishal after 'Gatta Kusthi 2' ₹30cr Entertainment Jul 10, 2026

The Gatta Kusthi 2 crew just threw a big celebration in Chennai after the film smashed box office records, earning over ₹30 crore worldwide, the best ever for Vishnu Vishal.

To mark the occasion, producer Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh surprised Vishal with a brand-new BMW 3 Series as a thank-you for his dedication.