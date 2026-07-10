Ganesh gifts BMW to Vishal after 'Gatta Kusthi 2' ₹30cr
Entertainment
The Gatta Kusthi 2 crew just threw a big celebration in Chennai after the film smashed box office records, earning over ₹30 crore worldwide, the best ever for Vishnu Vishal.
To mark the occasion, producer Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh surprised Vishal with a brand-new BMW 3 Series as a thank-you for his dedication.
Director Ayyavu receives gold chain, bracelet
Director Chella Ayyavu was recognized with a gold chain and bracelet, while every artist and technician received silver coins as a token of appreciation.
Vishal made sure to thank fans, cast, and crew for making the film's journey such a memorable one.